Keller Ks 10, tying career high; Pirates top Dodgers 6-2

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Keller struck out 10, matching his career high, in six innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday to win the three-game series.

Keller (3-0) gave up two runs on five hits, getting out of a third-inning jam with runners on first and third and one out by striking out James Outman and forcing David Peralta to ground out. The right-hander also had 10 strikeouts in six innings last Aug. 30 in a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Peralta plated two runs with a two-out single in the first. Keller responded by striking out the side an inning later.

The Pirates have won nine of 10, pushing their hot start to 18-8.

Julio Urías (3-3) allowed six runs on seven hits for the Dodgers, who lost the last two of the three-game series after coming back from down five for an 8-7 win Tuesday.

Tucupita Marcano led off the first with a bunt single for Pittsburgh, getting to third when catcher Austin Barnes tossed it past first. He scored on a sacrifice from Rodolfo Castro before Jack Suwinski blooped a check-swing single into left field with two out, scoring two more.

Urías didn’t allow another hit until back-to-back homers in the sixth. A two-run blast from Connor Joe and a solo shot from Castro, each into the left-field bleachers, made it 6-2.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro, left, is helped on with a home run jacket by Carlos Santana as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

MOURNING A LEGEND

Former Pirates shortstop Dick Groat died at the age 92 on Thursday. A Pittsburgh-area native, Groat was National League MVP in 1960, helping guide the Pirates to a World Series championship with a league-high .325 batting average. He won a second World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964. A two-sport star, Groat is one of 13 athletes to have played in both Major League Baseball and the NBA.

SIMPLY MAGGI-CAL

Drew Maggi started for the first time in the majors at third base for Pittsburgh. He was 0 for 3 but put a charge into one in the sixth with Outman making a running grab on the track in center. The 33-year-old made his big league debut Wednesday, when he struck out in a pinch-hit appearance during the eighth inning after playing 1,155 games across 13 minor league seasons.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Dustin May (2-1, 3.07) takes the mound Friday in the first of a three-game set against the Cardinals.

Pirates: Begin a three-game series against the Nationals in Washington on Friday. A starter has not been announced.