Kirk hits 2 home runs, Espinal also homers as Blue Jays control Ohtani, beat Angels 6-1

TORONTO — Alejandro Kirk hit two home runs, Santiago Espinal added a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 on Saturday.

Kirk hit a leadoff homer against former Blue Jays left-hander Aaron Loup in the seventh inning, then hit a two-run shot off right-hander Jaime Barria in the eighth. It was Kirk’s first multihomer game of the season and the fourth of his career.

Toronto won for the 14th time in 20 games and moved to a season-best 13 games above .500 at 59-46. The Blue Jays are 25-11 when they hit two or more home runs.

The Angels, who began the day four games behind the Blue Jays in the AL wild card race, lost their second straight after winning the previous four. Los Angeles is 54-51.

Shohei Ohtani started for the Angels after leaving Friday’s game in the ninth because of cramps in both legs. Ohtani was hit on the left foot by a pitch in the first inning, doubled in the third, and was intentionally walked in both the fifth and sixth innings.

Ohtani hit his major league-leading 39th home run Friday, but putting him on intentionally worked out for the Blue Jays on Saturday. Right-hander Trevor Richards struck out Mickey Moniak to leave the bases loaded after Ohtani’s free pass in the sixth.

Ohtani struck out looking in the ninth against Blue Jays right-hander Yimi García.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Credit: AP/Chris Young

Angels outfielder Taylor Ward left after he was hit in the side of the head by a pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah in the fifth.

Batting with the bases loaded, Ward was hit by a 2-0 pitch clocked at 91 mph. The ball appeared to strike Ward next to his left eye, knocking off his batting helmet.

Andrew Velazquez ran for Ward, who drove in the first run of the game. Velazquez went to shortstop and Luis Rengifo, who scored on the play, moved to left field in the bottom of the inning.

Before play resumed, Blue Jays manager John Schneider came to the mound and replaced Manoah with Génesis Cabrera (2-1). The left-hander struck out Mike Moustakas and retired Matt Thaiss to end the threat.

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani looks on the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Credit: AP/Chris Young

Manoah allowed one run and four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out six.

Toronto answered in the bottom half when Espinal homered off Angels left-hander Reid Detmers in the fifth, his second. It was his first home run since April 17.

Detmers (2-8) allowed two runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Bench coach Ray Montgomery managed the Angels on Saturday in place of Phil Nevin, who was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball for his postgame outburst at an umpire following Friday’s 4-1 loss.

Nevin held up a tablet computer and yelled at plate umpire Mike Estabrook as the crew left the field through the visitor’s dugout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: SS Zach Neto (sore back) sat for the second straight game. Neto was scratched from the starting lineup Friday.

Blue Jays: Toronto put RHP Jordan Romano (sore back) on the 15-day IL and recalled RHP Nate Pearson from Triple-A Buffalo. Romano left with two outs in the ninth Friday, his fifth appearance since leaving the July 11 All-Star Game because of back pain. … RHP Chad Green (Tommy John surgery) struck out three batters and did not allow a hit or a walk over 1 1/3 innings in a rehab appearance with Class-A Dunedin.

RISPY BUSINESS

After going 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position Friday, Los Angeles went 0 for 10 in the same situations on Saturday.

BY GEORGE!

Blue Jays OF George Springer went 0 for 4 and is hitless in 24 at bats.

OPEN AND SHUT

The roof was closed when the game began but opened at the start of the fourth.

UP NEXT

RHP José Berríos (8-7, 3.40 ERA) starts as the Blue Jays go for the sweep in Sunday’s series finale. LHP Tyler Anderson (5-2, 5.23) starts for the Angels.