Kopech gives up 1 hit over 8 innings, White Sox beat Royals 2-0

CHICAGO — Michael Kopech gave up one hit over a career-high eight innings, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 2-0 on Friday night.

Kopech simply toyed with the Royals as the White Sox opened a weekend series between teams with two of the majors’ worst records on a winning note. The hard-throwing right-hander struck out 10 on 98 pitches, and bounced back from a loss to Houston and won for the second time in three starts.

Kopech (2-4) retired the the first 16 batters before giving up a single to Michael Massey, who was erased on a double play. Massey also broke up a no-hit bid by the Padres’ Michael Wacha on Monday at San Diego when he lined a single leading off the eighth.

The Royals did not get another runner. And Kendall Graveman retired the side in the ninth for his third save, getting Jackie Bradley Jr. on a fly to deep center to end the game.

The White Sox took a 2-0 lead against Zach Greinke (1-5) in the second.

Yoán Moncada led off with a single and scored on Gavin Sheets’ base hit. Romy González drove in Andrew Vaughn with a sacrifice fly to deep center field, and that was all the White Sox needed to come away with the win after the Royals pummeled them 27-13 in taking three of four at Kansas City last week.

Greinke settled down after the second, allowing two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. The former AL Cy Young Award winner exited with a runner on second.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Jackson Kowar walked Vaughn and Sheets to load the bases before retiring Jake Burger on a grounder to the shortstop.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: Struggling RHP Brad Keller (right shoulder impingement) was placed on the 15-day injured list and is scheduled for an MRI in Kansas City on Monday. “He's feeling better, but wasn't going to be able to rebound to be able to make a start,” manager Matt Quatraro said. Keller leads the majors with 40 walks in nine starts, including eight in 32/3 innings against San Diego on Monday. The Royals recalled RHP Max Castillo from Triple-A Omaha.

White Sox: Closer Liam Hendriks took another step in his comeback from cancer, throwing live batting practice, though it remains unclear when he will return to the bullpen. Manager Pedro Grifol said Hendriks threw about 20 pitches and “felt good.” But he also said several times there’s still no timetable on a return and that the organization will determine the next step. ... C Yasmani Grandal (right hamstring) was out of the lineup and might be again on Saturday. Grifol said he was available to pinch hit or catch if needed. Grandal was the DH against Cleveland on Thursday after leaving Wednesday's game.

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

UP NEXT

RHP Lucas Giolito (2-3, 3.86 ERA) looks to continue a solid run for Chicago, while Kansas City RHP Jordan Lyles (0-7, 7.14) seeks his first win. Giolito has a 2.82 ERA in his past seven outings.