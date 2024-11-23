SportsBaseball

Colorado Rockies agree to one-year deal with infielder Kyle Farmer

By The Associated Press

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies agreed to a one-year deal Saturday with infielder Kyle Farmer after the decision to non-tender Brendan Rodgers, a move that made the former first-round pick a free agent.

Farmer spent last season with Minnesota, where he batted .214 with five homers and 25 RBIs over 107 games. He's a lifetime .250 hitter in an eight-year career that includes stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and the Twins.

The 34-year-old was an eighth-round pick by the Dodgers in 2013 out of the University of Georgia. He made his debut on July 30, 2017, going 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs against San Francisco.

On Friday, Colorado non-tendered right-hander pitcher Cal Quantrill and Rodgers. The 28-year-old Rodgers was the third overall pick by the Rockies in the 2015 amateur draft. He hit .266 over six seasons and 452 games with Colorado. Rodgers earned a Gold Glove at second base in 2022.

