Details of Kyle Finnegan's $6 million, 1-year contract with the Washington Nationals
Details of Kyle Finnegan’s $6 million, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals:
2025 base salary: $6 million, of which $4 million is deferred
Deferred money payable $2 million on Jan. 15, 2027, and $2 million on Jan. 15, 2028
More MLB news
Pirates claim former Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence off waivers
Details of Kyle Finnegan's $6 million, 1-year contract with the Washington Nationals
Braves catcher Sean Murphy has a cracked rib and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks
Nationals free to negotiate TV deal starting in 2026, settle lengthy MASN dispute with Orioles1m read
Topps' debut patch cards have become a sought-after collectible for some young major leaguers4m read