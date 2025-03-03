SportsBaseball

Details of Kyle Finnegan's $6 million, 1-year contract with the Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan delivers during a baseball...

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan delivers during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sept. 14, 2024, in Washington. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By The Associated Press

Details of Kyle Finnegan’s $6 million, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals:

2025 base salary: $6 million, of which $4 million is deferred

Deferred money payable $2 million on Jan. 15, 2027, and $2 million on Jan. 15, 2028

