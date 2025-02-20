Details of Kyle Hart's $1.5 million, 1-year contract with the San Diego Padres

SportsBaseball

Details of Kyle Hart's $1.5 million, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres:

2025 base salary: $1 million

2026 club option: $5 million (or $500,000 buyout)

2026 escalator: salary increases for games started in 2025:

$250,000 for 18

$500,000 for 22

$750,000 for 26

$1 million for 30

Assignment bonus: $250,000 any time traded

Player will become free agent at end of contract

