Details of Kyle Hart's $1.5 million, 1-year contract with the San Diego Padres
Details of Kyle Hart's $1.5 million, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres:
2025 base salary: $1 million
2026 club option: $5 million (or $500,000 buyout)
2026 escalator: salary increases for games started in 2025:
$250,000 for 18
$500,000 for 22
$750,000 for 26
$1 million for 30
Assignment bonus: $250,000 any time traded
Player will become free agent at end of contract
More MLB news
ESPN and Major League Baseball agree to end their deal after 2025 season, AP source says
Details of Jason Heyward's $1 million, 1-year contract with the San Diego Padres
The best shots from Mets Photo Day
Details of Kyle Hart's $1.5 million, 1-year contract with the San Diego Padres
Details of Connor Joe's $1 million, 1-year contract with the San Diego Padres