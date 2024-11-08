SportsBaseball

Angels announce $2.5 million, 1-year contract with RHP Kyle Hendricks

FILE -Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers during the...

FILE -Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Credit: AP/Matt Freed

By The Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels and right-hander Kyle Hendricks finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract on Thursday.

Hendricks had spent his entire big league career with the Chicago Cubs. He is 97-81 with a 3.68 ERA in 270 starts and six relief appearances over 11 seasons.

He was the last Cubs player remaining from their 2016 World Series champions, who won the team’s first title since 1908.

To make room for Hendricks on the 40-man roster, right-hander Ryan Miller was designated for assignment by Los Angeles.

Hendricks was an All-Star in 2016, going 16-8 with a major league-best 2.13 ERA. He pitched 4 1/3 shutout innings as the Cubs lost Game 3 to Cleveland 1-0 and 4 2/3 innings in Chicago’s 8-7, 10-inning win in Game 7.

Hendricks, who turns 35 on Dec. 7, was 4-12 with a 6.27 ERA in 24 starts this year and had a 3.14 ERA in five relief appearances from May 23 to June 14. He completed a $70 million, five-year contract.

He allowed two hits over 7 1/3 innings in his final game with the Cubs, on Sept. 28 against Cincinnati at Wrigley Field, and was given an ovation. Hendricks came out of the dugout to wave to the crowd.

Hendricks went to college at Dartmouth. He attended Capistrano Valley High School in Mission Viejo, California, about 25 miles from Angel Stadium.

More MLB news

Angels announce $2.5 million, 1-year contract with RHP Kyle Hendricks
Longtime Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is on the mend after 2 surgeries
Three Yankees takeaways from the GM meetings2m read
St. Louis Cardinals reach multi-year agreement with Diamond Sports Group to continue airing games1m read
Three Mets takeaways from the GM meetings3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME