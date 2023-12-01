SportsBaseball

Lance Lynn can earn $24 million over 2 seasons in contract with Cardinals

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. The St. Louis Cardinals filled a couple of holes in their starting rotation Tuesday, Nov. 21, by completing one-year contracts with free-agent right-handers Gibson and Lance Lynn. The 36-year-old Gibson set career highs last season with 15 wins and 33 starts for AL East champion Baltimore. Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

By The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Lance Lynn can earn up to $24 million over two seasons as part of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 36-year-old right-hander is guaranteed $11 million as part of the agreement announced Nov. 21. He gets a $10 million salary next year, and the deal includes a $10 million team option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout.

He can earn $1 million in performance bonuses for innings in 2024: $1 million each for 170 and 190.

In addition, the option price could escalate by $2 million based on innings in 2024: also $1 million each for 170 and 190.

Lynn would get a $1 million assignment bonus if traded. He also receives a hotel suite on road trips.

St. Louis also agreed to a $75 million, three-year contract with right-hander Sonny Gray, the runner-up in this year's AL Cy Young Award voting, and $13 million, one-year deal with right-hander Kyle Gibson.

Lynn spent last season with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, finishing 13-11 with a 5.73 ERA that was nearly a full run higher than his previous career worst.

The two-time All-Star, who was third in 2021 AL Cy Young Award voting, pitched on World Series teams for St. Louis in 2011 and 2013. He went 72-47 with a 3.38 ERA for the Cardinals from 2011-17 and is 136-95 with a 3.74 ERA in 12 major league seasons. He’s also spent time with the Twins, Yankees and Rangers, and needs 11 innings to reach 2,000 for his career.

