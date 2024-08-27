Cincinnati Reds place LHP Nick Lodolo on the 15-day IL with finger injury

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds lost another starting pitcher when they placed left-hander Nick Lodolo on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with a left middle finger sprain.

Cincinnati's rotation has been hit hard by injuries, contributing to the team falling off the pace in the wild-card race. Hunter Greene (right elbow soreness) and Andrew Abbott (left shoulder strain) are also on the 15-day IL.

The Reds also placed outfielder Stuart Fairchild on the 10-day IL before the opener of a three-game series against Oakland. Fairchild has a left thumb sprain.

Outfielder Rece Hinds and right-hander Casey Legumina were recalled from Triple-A Louisville. Left-hander Brandon Williamson, who is recovering from a shoulder strain, joined Louisville for a rehab assignment.

Lodolo was selected by Cincinnati with the No. 7 pick in the 2019 amateur draft. He has been hampered by injuries since he made his big league debut in 2022.

After an encouraging start to this season, Lodolo has struggled since returning to the mound after being sidelined by a blister on his finger. In nine starts since coming off the IL on July 9, he is 1-3 with a 7.95 ERA. This is Lodolo’s fourth stint on the IL this season.

“I do think there is a scenario where he is splinted up for a couple weeks," Reds manager David Bell said of Lodolo's latest injury. "He could get better before that. It is not concerning long-term, but it's a rare injury that could keep him out the rest of the year.”

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Credit: AP/Matt Freed

For now, the Reds will turn to their bullpen to help fill rotation spots. Nick Martinez and Carson Spiers, who both started the season as relievers, will join rookie Julian Aguiar in the rotation.