Long Island's Cam Maron promoted to Double-A Mets

Here’s an overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Sunday (and a look at the overall playoff picture):

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Roger Bernadina hit a one-out, bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th to lead Albuquerque over Las Vegas, 12-11. Las Vegas had held an 8-0 lead after the top of the sixth, but Albuquerque struck for six runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit to two runs. The 51s added two more runs in the top of the eighth, but the Isotopes rallied for four runs in the bottom of the frame to tie the score. Albuquerque had been limited to just two hits and one walk through five innings but broke out for 15 hits and a walk in the next four innings. The 51s went ahead again in the top of the ninth, stretching their lead to 11-10, but the Isotopes tied the score again on three straight two-out singles.

The standouts:

Daniel Muno, 3B-SS: 0-for-3 with four walks and a stolen base

Cory Vaughn, LF: 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk

Andrew Brown, LF-3B: 2-for-6 with a double and a walk

Brandon Allen, 1B: 3-for-7 with a double

Cesar Puello, CF: 4-for-6 with a double and a home run

Anthony Seratelli, 2B: 2-for-6

Bobby Abreu, RF: 2-for-5 with a double and two walks

Logan Verrett, RHP: Allowed two hits and a walk in five scoreless innings, striking out five

NOTES: Las Vegas plays at Albuquerque at 12:35 p.m. on Monday in the 51s’ regular season finale. They begin their first round playoff series on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at a site to be determined…Righthander Matthew Bowman, who advanced from Double-A to Triple-A this season and has impressed as a starter, was shelled while making his first relief outing of the year. Bowman started the 51s’ fifth inning, but allowed five hits and five runs (all earned) while only recording a single out. Zack Thornton relieved Bowman and inherited two of his runners. Thronton allowed both to score and also added an earned run to his ledger.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Richmond broke a scoreless duel in the bottom of the eighth, going on to beat Binghamton, 1-0. The Mets had just three hits and three walks.

The standouts:

Brian Burgamy, 3B: 1-for-2 with a double and two walks

Xorge Carillo, C: 1-for-2 with a walk

Jayce Boyd, 1B: 1-for-4

Gabriel Ynoa, RHP: Allowed three hits and one walk in seven scoreless innings, striking out three

NOTES: Binghamton’s regular season finale is Monday at Richmond at 12:05 p.m. They begin play in the Eastern League Division Series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: St. Lucie scored four runs in the third inning, all the offense the Mets would need in a 4-2 win over Palm Beach.

The standouts:

L.J. Mazzilli, 2B: 3-for-4 with a double

Jairo Perez, DH: 1-for-3 with a double and a walk

Gilbert Gomez, CF: 2-for-3 with a double

Matthew Koch, RHP: Allowed nine hits, a walk and one run (earned) in seven innings, striking out four

NOTES: The win against Palm Beach was St. Lucie’s final game of the season. St. Lucie is the only one of the Mets’ uppermost five affiliates not to make the playoffs.

Following the game, catcher Cam Maron, shortstop Gavin Cecchini and pitcher Matthew Koch were promoted to Double-A Binghamton.

Maron, a Hicksville native, hit .282 with a .387 on-base percentage. He walked (61) nearly as often as he struck out (68). Maron had a 31-game streak of reaching base via a hit or a walk and a separate 18-game hitting streak this season. He failed to reach base via a hit or a walk in only seven of his 98 games.

Koch had a 4.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 63 strikeouts and 32 walks in 120.1 innings with St. Lucie this season, his first at Single-A Advanced. He’s had an inconsistent season, but when he’s on he can be very good. Of his 22 games, he’s allowed two earned runs or fewer 14 times; he’s given up five or more earned runs seven times. In his last six starts, all in August, Koch had a 3.68 ERA and allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of the starts.

Cecchini hit .247 with a .329 OBP and eight home runs in 125 games with Savannah and St. Lucie. But as the year went progressed, so did Cecchini’s production, as he began to show glimpses of the player the Mets though they were getting when they selected him in the first round of the 2012 draft. Since July 28 (33 games), Cecchini was 32-for-112 (.285) with 21 walks and 14 strikeouts.

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Victor Cruzado struck out with Stefan Sabol, who represented the tying run, on first base, sending Savannah to a 4-3 loss. Patrick Biondi hit a two-out home run in the ninth to draw the Sand Gnats within a run.

The standouts:

Jonathan Johnson, 2B: 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases

Champ Stuart, CF: 1-for-4 with a stolen base

Stefan Sabol, LF: 2-for-3 with a walk

Patrick Biondi, RF: 1-for-4 with a home run

NOTES: Savannah’s regular season concludes on Monday against Rome. Their first round postseason series at Asheville, the second half division winner, begins Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Brooklyn bombarded Staten Island with 11 hits, six for extra-bases, during an 11-3 win over Staten Island.

The standouts:

Michael Conforto, LF: 3-for-4 with a double and a walk

Jhoan Urena, 3B: 1-for-2 with a double

Adrian Abreu, C: 3-for-4 with a home run and a double

Alberto Baldonado, RHP: Allowed four hits, one walk and one run (earned) in five innings, striking out seven

NOTES: The Cyclones’ final regular season game is Monday at Staten Island at 7 p.m.

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Las Vegas – Clinched division

Binghamton – Clinched second playoff spot in division

St. Lucie – Eliminated

Savannah –Savannah will reach the playoffs as the first half division winner

Brooklyn – Tied for the Wild Card lead with the Connecticut Tigers