Long Island's top minor league baseball prospects

1. STEVEN MATZ, LHP – Binghamton Mets (Mets, Double-A)

BORN: Stony Brook

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 2nd round (2009)

2.47 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 106 K, 31 BB

Matz bounced back from a rare rough outing with a phenomenal game vs. Bowie. He allowed one unearned run, six hits and one walk in six innings, striking out seven.

2. NICK TROPEANO, RHP – Oklahoma City RedHawks (Astros, Triple-A)

BORN: West Islip

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 5th round (2011)

3.45 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 99 K, 31 BB

After an excellent start to his Triple-A season, Tropeano has allowed 16 earned runs in his last three starts (14.2 innings).

3. SEAN NOLIN, LHP – Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays, Triple-A)

BORN: Seaford

AGE: 24 | DRAFTED: 6th round (2010)

3.11 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 67 K, 31 BB

Nolin has allowed three or fewer earned runs in eight of his last 10 starts.

4. CAM MARON, C – St. Lucie Mets (Mets, Single-A advanced)

BORN: Huntington

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 34th round (2009)

.281 average, .396 OBP, .375 slugging, 3 HR

Maron has a .429 OBP in his last 10 games, walking 12 times and striking out only eight.

5. MIKE BELFIORE, LHP – Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers, Triple-A)

BORN: Huntington

AGE: 25 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2009)

3.56 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 45 K, 28 BB

Belfiore has a 3.96 ERA in nine starts and a 3.03 ERA in 21 relief outings.

6. KEITH COUCH, RHP – Gulf Coast League Red Sox (Red Sox, Rookie)

BORN: Mineola

AGE: 24 | DRAFTED: 13th round (2010)

2.91 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 61 K, 15 BB

In two Gulf Coast League starts, Couch has allowed three hits, no runs and no walks in 6.1 innings, striking out six.

7. KYLE HANSEN, RHP – Birmingham Barons (White Sox, Double-A)

BORN: Glen Cove

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 6th round (2012)

3.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 58 K, 21 BB

In three outings as a reliever in Double-A, Hansen has struck out six and walked one in 5.1 innings.

8. BRYAN VERBITSKY, RHP – Eugene Emeralds (Padres, Single-A Short Season)

BORN: Levittown

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 3rd round (2013)

4.72 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 45 K, 19 BB

In his last 10 games, Verbitsky’s pitched 9.1 innings, allowing four hits and three walks and striking out 14.

9. JOHN MINCONE, LHP – Savannah Sand Gnats (Mets, Single-A)

BORN: Huntington

AGE: 24 | DRAFTED: 11th round (2009)

4.78 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 39 K, 15 BB

Posted a 2.42 ERA during the first half, but has struggled with a 8.31 ERA so far in the second half.

10. JOSEPH PALUMBO, LHP – AZL Rangers (Rangers, Class Rookie)

BORN: Holbrook

AGE: 19 | DRAFTED: 30th round (2013)

2.83 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 39 K, 13 BB

The 19-year-old has allowed 26 hits and struck out 39 in 35 innings.

*All stats through Friday night