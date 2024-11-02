SportsBaseball

Bummer reaches $13M, 2-year deal with Braves, who guarantee additional $4M to López

Atlanta Braves pitcher Aaron Bummer throws in the eighth inning...

Atlanta Braves pitcher Aaron Bummer throws in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Aug. 4, 2024, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Jason Allen

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Left-hander Aaron Bummer agreed Saturday to a $13 million, two-year contract with the Atlanta Braves, who reached a revised $30 million, three-year deal with All-Star Reynaldo López that guarantees the right-hander an additional $4 million.

Atlanta had a $7.25 million option on Bummer with a $1.25 million buyout as part of a $16 million, five-year contract he signed with the Chicago White Sox. He gets salaries of $3.5 million next season and $9.5 million in 2026.

López agreed last November to a $30 million, three-year contract that called for salaries of $4 million in 2024 and $11 million in the following two seasons and included an $8 million club option for 2027 with a $4 million buyout. His superseding deal has salaries of $8 million in 2025, $14 million in 2026 and $8 million in 2027.

Both will donate 1% of their salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

In addition, the Braves selected the contract of right-hander Domingo Gonzalez from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Bummer, 31, was acquired from the White Sox last November for pitchers Mike Soroka, Jared Shuster and Riley Gowens, along with infielders Nicky Lopez and Braden Shewmake.

Bummer went 4-3 with a 3.58 ERA in 56 appearances, striking out 69 and walking 18 in 55 1/3 innings. He is 18-18 with a 3.79 ERA and five saves in 345 relief appearances over eight seasons with the White Sox and Braves.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo López throws in the first inning...

Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo López throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sept. 5, 2024, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Jason Allen

López, 30, was 8-5 with a 1.99 ERA in 25 starts and one relief appearance, striking out 148 and walking 42 in 135 2/3 innings. He is 47-54 with a 3.93 ERA in 122 starts and 145 relief appearances over nine seasons for Washington (2016), the White Sox (2017-23), the Los Angeles Angels (2023), Cleveland (2023) and the Braves.

