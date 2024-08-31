SportsBaseball

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw leaves start against Diamondbacks with toe injury

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the Arizona...

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw left his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night after suffering pain in his left big toe.

Kershaw allowed two runs in the first and was pulled with no outs in the second after giving up a homer to Corbin Carroll to start the inning.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts immediately came out of the dugout with a trainer after Carroll's 18th homer curled just inside the right foul pole to remove the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner.

Carroll’s homer cut Los Angeles’ lead to 5-3.

The Dodgers led the Diamondbacks by four games in the NL West heading into Friday's game.

Kershaw had made six starts since spending the first four months of the season on the injured list as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. He entered Friday's game 2-2 with a 3.72 ERA.

The Dodgers have been hit hard by pitching injuries this season, with Walker Buehler, Brusdar Graterol and Yoshinobu Yamamoto among the players missing time.

