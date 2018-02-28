Lucas Duda, Kansas City Royals agree to a 1-year contract

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Lucas Duda and the Royals have agreed to a one-year contract, giving Kansas City a replacement for Eric Hosmer at first base.

The 32-year-old Duda hit .217 with 30 homers and 64 RBIs last year for the Mets and Tampa Bay, which acquired him on July 27.

Drafted by the Mets in 2007, he has a .242 with 138 homers and 405 RBIs in eight major league seasons.

Duda was 5 for 19 (.263) with two RBIs against the Royals in the 2015 World Series.

Hosmer left as a free agent and signed with San Diego.

To clear a roster spot, the Royals designated outfielder Billy Burns for assignment.