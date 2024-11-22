SportsBaseball

Left-hander Lucas Gilbreath and Rockies agree to $785,000, 1-year contract

By The Associated Press

DENVER — Left-hander Lucas Gilbreath and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a $785,000, one-year deal ahead of Friday's deadline for teams to offer contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man roster.

The 28-year-old had Tommy John surgery on March 14, 2023, and returned to the major leagues last Aug. 16. He also pitched on Aug. 22 and 25, then went back on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation.

Gilbreath had been eligible for salary arbitration.

He is 5-2 with a 4.36 ERA in 96 relief appearances and one start over three major league seasons.

More MLB news

Alyssa Nakken, first full-time female coach in MLB history, leaving Giants to join Guardians
Dustin May and Dodgers agree to 1-year contract worth $2,135,000
Left-hander Lucas Gilbreath and Rockies agree to $785,000, 1-year contract
Catcher Matt Thaiss agrees to $1 million deal with Cubs, who acquired him from Angels this week
Right-hander Mason Thompson, coming off Tommy John surgery, agrees to 1-year deal with Nationals

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME