Machado hits a home run and a 2-run, go-ahead single to lift the Padres over the Dodgers 8-3

SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado homered into the second deck in left field in the fourth inning and then hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seven-run eighth inning for the San Diego Padres, who beat NL West-leading Los Angeles 8-3 Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak to the Dodgers.

The Dodgers' bullpen meltdown was similar to the one by the Padres on Friday night that helped Los Angeles rally for a 10-5 win.

With the Dodgers leading 3-1, Yency Almonte (3-2) loaded the bases with one out and was replaced by Caleb Ferguson. Juan Soto hit an RBI infield single and a throwing error by second baseman Kiké Hernàndez on the play brought in the tying run. Machado then singled to left to bring in two more runs for a 5-3 lead.

The Padres had six singles and three walks while sending 12 batters to the plate in the eighth.

The rally got big league ERA leader Blake Snell off the hook for a loss and spoiled the Dodgers debut of Ryan Yarbrough, who was impressive in his Dodgers debut. Nick Martinez (5-4) got the win.

Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla was ejected in the fourth inning by first base umpire Gabe Morales while arguing about a balk call against Snell, who was done after throwing 108 pitches in five innings. Snell’s ERA rose from 2.50 to 2.61 after he allowed three runs and four hits while striking out eight and walking four.

Yarbrough held the Padres to one run and three hits in 4 1/3 innings while striking out three and walking none in relief of opener Michael Grove. Yarbrough's only mistake was allowing Machado's 21st homer, which pulled the Padres to 2-1 in the fourth inning. Yarbrough was acquired from Kansas City on Tuesday.

San Diego Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla, left, argues with first base umpire Gabe Morales after starting pitcher Blake Snell was called for a balk during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in San Diego. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

Grove struck out his first four batters and he and Yarbrough combined to strike out seven of the first nine Padres batters.

Will Smith homered to left with two outs in the first, his 14th. Hernàndez’s sacrifice fly in the second brought in Chris Taylor, who drew a leadoff walk and stole second and third.

The Dodgers went ahead 3-1 in the fifth when Freddie Freeman singled in Mookie Betts. Betts had doubled and taken third on left fielder Soto's error, sliding in headfirst and getting his hand on the base just ahead of Machado's tag. Machado helped Betts up and the two chatted during a review that upheld the safe call. Betts then scored on Freeman's opposite-field hit.

UP NEXT

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell, left, argues with first base umpire Gabe Morales after being called for a balk during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in San Diego. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

RHP Lance Lynn (7-9, 6.32 ERA) is scheduled to make his second start with the Dodgers since being obtained from the Chicago White Sox while LHP Rich Hill (7-10, 4.76) is set to make his Padres debut after being acquired from Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The Padres are his 13th team. He pitched for the Dodgers for parts of four seasons.