Trey Mancini agrees to minor league contract with Miami Marlins

MIAMI — Trey Mancini has agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and will report to major league spring training.

The 31-year-old spent six seasons with the Baltimore Orioles before short stints with the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs. He batted .234 with four home runs in 79 games with Chicago last season.

Mancini has a career .263 batting average with a .775 OPS. He has made starts in left field, right field and first base.

Miami starts the exhibition season on Feb. 24 against St. Louis.