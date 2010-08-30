Manny expected to join White Sox

The Dodgers' Manny Ramirez is expected to join the Chicago White Sox Monday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Whether it's a trade or waiver claim is still to be determined.

Ramirez's salary is $20 million in the final season of a two-year contract, but only $5 million is due this year, with the rest to be paid over the next three years.

Ramirez, 38, has been hampered by leg injuries this season and is batting .311 with eight homers and 40 RBIs in 66 games. He was ejected from yesterday's 10-5 loss at Colorado for arguing a called strike on the first pitch he saw as a pinch hitter.

First walk-off replay

Brian McCann capped a stunning comeback with a replay-assisted walk-off homer that gave host Atlanta a 7-6 victory over the Marlins yesterday - the first time a game ended on a video replay. Pinch hitter Matt Diaz tied the game with a two-run homer off Leo Nuñez (4-3) after Brooks Conrad led off the ninth with a walk. Nuñez retired the next two hitters before McCann drove a 1-and-2 pitch toward the wall in right. The ball bounced back onto the field, and the umpires initially ruled it was in play.

Phillies 5, Padres 0

Cole Hamels (8-10) allowed four singles in eight innings in San Diego to win for the first time in nine starts. The Padres made a season-high four errors and have lost four straight for the first time this season.

Giants 9, Diamondbacks 7

Jose Guillen hit a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning for host San Francisco.

Reds 7, Cubs 5

Kosuke Fukudome's homer tied it in the top of the eighth, but his throwing error in the bottom half gave host Cincinnati the go-ahead run.

Mariners 2, Twins 1

A wild pitch and a misplayed fly ball in a two-run seventh inning helped lift host Seattle.

Athletics 8, Rangers 2

Gio Gonzalez won his third straight start and Mark Ellis and Kevin Kouzmanoff homered for visiting Oakland. - AP