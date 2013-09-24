Manny Machado didn't tear ACL

BALTIMORE -- Manny Machado got some good news: He has a torn ligament in his left knee and could be running again six to eight weeks because his ACL and MCL ligaments are fine.

An MRI on Tuesday revealed the Baltimore Orioles third baseman has a torn medial patellofemoral ligament. The Orioles hope he can recover without having surgery.

The injury occurred Monday during Baltimore's game at Tampa Bay. Machado was running out a single and stepped awkwardly on the inside of the base. He tumbled to the ground and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher.

The Orioles feared Machado tore his ACL, which would have kept him sidelined into the 2014 season.

Machado had played in every game this season and was an integral part of team's success.