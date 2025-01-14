SportsBaseball

Mariners get INF Miles Mastrobuoni from the Cubs for cash

Chicago Cubs infielder Miles Mastrobuoni (20) throws to first during...

Chicago Cubs infielder Miles Mastrobuoni (20) throws to first during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By The Associated Press

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners acquired infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday for cash.

Mastrobuoni, 29, hit .194 with four RBIs in 50 games for Chicago last year. He can play second base, third, shortstop and the corner outfield spots.

Mastrobuoni was designated for assignment when Chicago acquired reliever Matt Festa on Thursday.

Seattle designated catcher Nick Raposo for assignment to make room for Mastrobuoni on its 40-man roster. Raposo, 26, was claimed off waivers by the Mariners from Toronto on Dec. 19.

Mastrobuoni made his big league debut with Tampa Bay in 2022. He is a .219 hitter with one homer, nine RBIs and 16 steals in 118 major league games.

More MLB news

Mariners get INF Miles Mastrobuoni from the Cubs for cash
Thairo Estrada guaranteed $4 million in deal with Colorado Rockies1m read
Rojas can earn up to $1M in performance bonuses in addition to $3.5M salary with White Sox
Justin Verlander eager to prove he can still pitch at highest level after injury-plagued 2024 season2m read
Baltimore Orioles and reliever Andrew Kittredge finalize $10 million, 1-year contract1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME