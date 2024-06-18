Mariners reinstate 1B Ty France from 10-day injured list and designate C Seby Zavala

CLEVELAND — The Seattle Mariners reinstated first baseman Ty France from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against Cleveland.

France had been out for a little more than a week after suffering a hairline fracture in his right heel when he was hit by a pitch in a game against Kansas City. The hit by pitch was the 90th time France had been plunked in his Mariners career, setting a franchise record.

After a slow start, France had raised hit batting average to .251 with seven homers and 27 RBIs, with five of those homers coming in the past 27 games.

“Good to have Tood France back,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "We need more offense throughout the lineup and Todd was going really well before he got hurt. Hopefully he picks off and doesn’t miss a beat.”

To clear the roster spot, Seattle designated for assignment catcher Seby Zavala, a move which could end up seeing Mitch Garver get more time behind the plate as the primary backup to Cal Raleigh. Zavala had appeared in only 18 games and was hitting .154 in his limited at bats.

Servais said Garver will catch “a little bit more,” including one game in the series against Cleveland.

“Cal is still the guy,” Servais said.

Seattle Mariners' Ty France is hit by a pitch thrown by Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch IV during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Garver, who was acquired in the offseason to be Seattle’s primary designated hitter, had started to get occasional time behind the plate lately and has caught four games since May 29. Garver has struggled at the plate and is hitting .173 with eight homers in 61 games this season.