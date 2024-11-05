Mitch Haniger declines to exercise opt out, keeps $15.5 million salary in Mariners deal

SAN ANTONIO — Right fielder Mitch Haniger declined to exercise his opt out with the Seattle Mariners on Monday and will remain with the team in a contract that calls for a $15.5 million salary next year.

Haniger agreed to a $43.5 million, three-year deal before the 2023 season. An All-Star in 2018, he set career bests with 39 homers and 100 RBIs in 2021 but hasn't approached that performance since.

He hit .209 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 2023, when he was limited to 61 games by a left oblique stream, fractured right forearm and strained lower back.

Haniger played in 121 games this year and batted a career-low .208 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs.

The 33-year-old made his big league debut with Arizona in 2016 and was traded to Seattle after the season. He has a .250 career average with 130 homers and 395 RBIs in eight major league seasons.