Nick Gordon, Jesús Sánchez homer to lead Marlins to 6-4 series-clinching win over Mariners

MIAMI — Nick Gordon and Jesús Sánchez homered and the Miami Marlins beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Sunday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had two hits and an RBI for the Marlins, who clinched the three-game series against the AL West-leading Mariners.

A.J. Puk (1-8) relieved Marlins starter Kyle Tyler to start the fifth and threw two perfect innings. Tyler allowed two runs and three hits over the first four frames.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said the Mariners lineup turning a third time against Tyler in the fifth played a role in lifting him after 65 pitches and a 6-2 lead.

“We had the benefit of having three lefties in the bullpen,” Schumaker said. “And when you have the lead, you go to your strength. Our strength is our bullpen. He did enough to put us in a position to win and our offense put us in position, then we go to our strength.”

The Mariners got to within 6-4 on Ryan Bliss’ RBI groundout off Huascar Brazoban and J.P. Crawford’s run-scoring single against Andrew Nardi in the seventh.

Marlins closer Tanner Scott allowed a leadoff single to Mitch Garver and walked Cal Raleigh in the ninth. Bliss flied out to medium center and Crawford struck out before Dylan Moore singled to right and loaded the bases. Miami second baseman Otto López leaped and caught Julio Rodriguez’s line drive for the final out and Scott’s ninth save.

Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez reacts after being walked during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Miami. Credit: AP/Wilfredo Lee

The 27-year-old Tyler made his first major league start and was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville after Braxton Garrett, Sunday’s scheduled starter, went on the injured list because of a left forearm flexor strain. Tyler made one relief appearance with Miami on April 26 in a earlier call-up.

Tyler used a perfect opening inning as the motivator for the remainder of his outing.

“That was incredible,” Tyler said. “Just to know that that lineup is very dangerous, they can swing the bat really well, and to be able to go three up and three out feels good.”

Seattle (45-35) dropped to 2-4 on its nine-game road trip and 18-23 away from home.

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, left, is unable to tag Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. after Chisholm hit a double during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Miami. Credit: AP/Wilfredo Lee

“Just the consistency on the road hasn’t been there,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “A lot of games to go. You’re going to have ups and downs throughout the course of the season. This trip has been a struggle for us. Wipe this one off and get to Tampa.”

Gordon’s three-run homer against Mariners starter Bryce Miller capped a four-run first. Jake Burger put Miami on the board with an RBI single.

“Honestly, just get a ball that I could drive,” Gordon said of his approach. “Had a good at-bat, not too much thinking.”

Chisholm’s run-scoring single in the second made it 5-0.

“We know how hard it is to play from behind and when you get that early lead on the other team, it’s hard to come back,” Chisholm said. “They have one of the best rotations in the league and we have to jump on them early and get to their bullpen.”

Sánchez connected off Miller (6-6) with a solo blast in the third. Sánchez’s 429-foot drive landed in the seats in right-center field for his seventh homer.

Seattle narrowed the gap on Luke Raley’s ninth homer, a two-run shot, in the fourth.

Miller gave up six runs and six hits, while striking out three in four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Transferred LHP Jesús Luzardo (lumbar stress reaction) and RHP Edward Cabrera (right shoulder impingement) to the 60-day injured list. ... RHP Shaun Anderson, who started Saturday’s game, was optioned to Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Bryan Woo (3-1, 1.67) will start the opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Monday. The Rays have not announced a starter.

Marlins: RHP Roddery Muñoz (2-2, 5.76) will start Monday, when Miami opens a three-game set at Kansas City. LHP Cole Ragans (4-5, 3.13) will start for the Royals.