SportsBaseball

Marlins agree to 1-year contract with INF Eric Wagaman

By The Associated Press

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins and infielder Eric Wagaman have agreed to a one-year contract.

The Marlins announced the deal on Friday. Infielder Vidal Bruján was designated for assignment to make room for Wagaman on the team's 40-man roster.

The 27-year-old Wagaman made his big league debut with the Los Angeles Angels in September. He hit .250 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 18 games. He made 17 starts at third base and appeared once in left field.

Wagaman also hit .274 with 17 homers and 60 RBIs in 121 games over two minor league stops this year.

More MLB news

Yankees send Trevino to Reds
Mets second, Yankees third in MLB luxury tax payments2m read
Marlins agree to 1-year contract with INF Eric Wagaman
Max Kepler and Phillies finalize $10 million, 1-year deal1m read
Christian Walker agrees to $60 million, 3-year contract with Astros, AP source says1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME