Jazz Chisholm Jr. exits with injury after steal attempt

MIAMI — Miami star center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning with a stinger in his right shoulder after a steal attempt.

Batting in the leadoff spot with Luis Arraez out on a scheduled day off, Chisholm led off the first with a single to right field. He was caught stealing second and appeared to get hurt after Minnesota second baseman Kyle Farmer tagged him.

Chisholm slid head-first into Farmer’s left leg and remained down on the field for a few minutes after the play.

He walked off with Miami manager Skip Schumaker and a trainer. Bryan De La Cruz replaced him in center field.