SportsBaseball

Jazz Chisholm Jr. exits with injury after steal attempt

Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacts as he...

Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacts as he is injured attempting to steal second during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Miami. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

By The Associated Press

MIAMI  — Miami star center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning with a stinger in his right shoulder after a steal attempt.

Batting in the leadoff spot with Luis Arraez out on a scheduled day off, Chisholm led off the first with a single to right field. He was caught stealing second and appeared to get hurt after Minnesota second baseman Kyle Farmer tagged him.

Chisholm slid head-first into Farmer’s left leg and remained down on the field for a few minutes after the play.

He walked off with Miami manager Skip Schumaker and a trainer. Bryan De La Cruz replaced him in center field.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME