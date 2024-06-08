Marlins pitcher Ryan Weathers leaves start because of finger soreness

MIAMI — Miami Marlins left-hander Ryan Weathers exited his start against the Cleveland Guardians in the third inning Friday because of soreness in his left index finger.

Weathers’ final pitch ended up in the left-field seats when Guardians rookie Brayan Rocchio hit his first career home run to give Cleveland a 2-0 lead.

Miami manager Skip Schumaker, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and a team trainer immediately emerged from the dugout and spoke with Weathers on the mound after Rocchio rounded the bases. Weathers then left game, ending his outing after 2 1/3 innings.

The 24-year-old Weathers, acquired at the trade deadline from San Diego last season, had completed at least six innings and allowed 11 runs in his previous six starts.

