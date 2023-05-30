Martinez, Freeman power Dodgers' big inning in 6-1 win over Nationals

LOS ANGELES — J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and Freddie Freeman had a two-run double during the Dodgers’ six-run fifth inning, and Los Angeles rolled to a 6-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

Bobby Miller (2-0) yielded four hits and a run over six innings in his second consecutive victory to begin his career with the NL West-leading Dodgers, who returned from a mediocre 10-game road trip and posted another lopsided win at home, where they've won 12 of 13 since late April.

Freeman extended his hitting streak to 18 games and continued his scorching performance in May. He has 40 hits this month, and his 17 doubles set a Dodgers franchise record for a single month, surpassing Babe Herman's mark from 1930.

Miller provided some much-needed rest for the Dodgers' overtaxed bullpen with another strong start for a team missing three top starters due to injuries. The right-handed rookie with the 100-mph fastball struck out four and retired 12 of his final 14 batters after Washington scored its only run in the second.

Nats starter Trevor Williams (2-3) was sharp until the fifth, when he allowed six unearned runs. He gave up four hits, two walks and James Outman's RBI flyout in the inning while the Dodgers batted around in a rally made possible by shortstop CJ Abrams' early error.

Lane Thomas extended his on-base streak to a career-best 25 games and his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games with an eighth-inning single for the Nationals, who have lost 11 of 14 to the Dodgers over the past three seasons.

Joey Meneses singled in the second and eventually scored on Abrams' two-out single for Washington, but right fielder Jason Heyward threw out Corey Dickerson when he tried to follow Meneses home.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller throws a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Los Angeles, Monday, May 29, 2023. Credit: AP/Kyusung Gong

After managing just two hits in the first four innings, Los Angeles tied it in the fifth when Heyward drew a leadoff walk and advanced on Abrams' error on Miguel Vargas' probable double-play grounder.

Freeman later delivered a two-out double down the right field line to score Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor before Martinez bashed his 11th homer of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: 3B Max Muncy sat out after leaving Sunday's loss with a left hamstring strain. Manager Dave Roberts says the team doesn't think it's a major injury, and Muncy didn't undergo an MRI exam.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Monday, May 29, 2023. Credit: AP/Kyusung Gong

Nationals: LHP Sean Doolittle will pitch again for High-A Wilmington on Tuesday in his continuing rehab from a left elbow injury. ... CF Victor Robles is doing running and agility drills. He has been out for three weeks with back pain.

UP NEXT

Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 1.82 ERA) takes the mound for Los Angeles against Washington's Jake Irvin (1-2, 5.32).