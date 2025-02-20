SportsBaseball

Marlins get reliever Seth Martinez off waivers from Diamondbacks and put Eury Pérez on 60-day IL

Houston Astros relief pitcher Seth Martinez delivers during the sixth...

Houston Astros relief pitcher Seth Martinez delivers during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/Kevin M. Cox

By The Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. — The Miami Marlins claimed right-handed reliever Seth Martinez off waivers Thursday from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Martinez was designated for assignment Monday by the Diamondbacks when they finalized a $1.35 million, one-year contract with right-hander Kendall Graveman that can be worth up to $3.3 million.

Arizona got the 30-year-old Martinez off waivers from Houston after the end of last season. Martinez had a 3.59 ERA in 44 games for the Astros in 2024, and was 6-6 with a 3.93 ERA in 111 games since making his big league debut with them in 2021.

Right-hander Eury Pérez, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery last April, was put on the 60-day injury list to make room on the Marlins roster. Pérez was 5-6 with a 3.15 ERA in 19 starts for the Marlins as a rookie in 2023.

