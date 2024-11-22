SportsBaseball

Catcher Matt Thaiss agrees to $1 million deal with Cubs, who acquired him from Angels this week

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Catcher Matt Thaiss has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs paying $1 million while in the major leagues and $400,000 while in the minors.

Thaiss was acquired Wednesday from the Los Angeles Angels, who had designated him for assignment on Nov. 14.

A 29-year-old who made his major league debut in 2019, Thaiss has a .208 average with 22 homers and 79 RBIs in six major league seasons, all with the Angels. He hit .204 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 157 at-bats over 57 games this year.

More MLB news

Alyssa Nakken, first full-time female coach in MLB history, leaving Giants to join Guardians
Dustin May and Dodgers agree to 1-year contract worth $2,135,000
Left-hander Lucas Gilbreath and Rockies agree to $785,000, 1-year contract
Catcher Matt Thaiss agrees to $1 million deal with Cubs, who acquired him from Angels this week
Right-hander Mason Thompson, coming off Tommy John surgery, agrees to 1-year deal with Nationals

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME