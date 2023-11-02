Max Muncy and LA Dodgers agree to $24 million, 2-year contract extension

LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to terms on a $24 million, two-year contract Thursday.

The deal runs through the 2025 season and includes a $10 million club option for 2026 with no buyout.

His salary will be $7 million in 2024 and $12 million in 2025. He receives a $5 million signing bonus.

The 33-year-old third baseman made $13 million this season as part of a one-year extension. Muncy hit .212 and recorded a career-high 105 RBIs to go with 36 home runs, tying his career high.

Muncy joined Mookie Betts (107), J.D. Martinez (103) and Freddie Freeman (102) as the first quartet in Dodgers history with 100-plus RBIs in a season. Muncy, a two-time All-Star, has spent six seasons in Los Angeles.

He had a career year in 2021 with 36 homers and 124 hits, as well as 144 games played, 26 doubles, 64 extra-base hits and 262 total bases. He struggled after sustaining a major elbow injury near the end of that season.