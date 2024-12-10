SportsBaseball

Merv Rettenmund, outfielder who won World Series titles with the Orioles and Reds, dies at 81

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Merv Rettenmund in Miami, in 1968.

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Merv Rettenmund in Miami, in 1968.

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Merv Rettenmund, an outfielder whose 13-year major league playing career included World Series titles with the Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds, has died. He was 81.

The San Diego Padres announced Rettenmund's death Sunday. No cause of death was given.

Rettenmund played his first six seasons for the Orioles before spending two each with the Reds and Padres and three with the California Angels. He set career highs with a .322 batting average and 18 home runs for Baltimore in 1970, when the Orioles won their second of three straight pennants — and beat Cincinnati in the World Series. Rettenmund homered in Game 5 as Baltimore wrapped up the championship with a 9-3 victory.

In 1971, Rettenmund finished third in the American League in batting (.318) and second in on-base percentage (.422).

Rettenmund won the 1975 World Series with the Reds. After the end of his playing career, Rettenmund became a big league hitting coach, spending much of the 1990s with San Diego.

