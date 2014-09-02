Mets' Brooklyn team eliminated from playoffs on final day

Monday marked the last day of the minor league regular season. The Mets’ uppermost five affiliates finished a combined 367-269 (.577 winning percentage). Every team’s final individual record was also over .500.

Here’s an overview of the affiliates final regular season contests:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s (81-63)

The skinny: Las Vegas pitching held Albuquerque to just four hits during a 5-0 win for the 51s.

The standouts:

Andrew Brown, RF: 2-for-4

Taylor Teagarden, C: 2-for-4 with a home run

Cesar Puello, CF: 2-for-4

NOTES: Righthander Noah Syndergaard allowed one hit and one walk in two scoreless innings, striking out one. Syndergaard started but tossed just 32 pitches, 20 for strikes, in a brief playoff tune-up. Of his five outs on balls in play, four came on the ground…Las Vegas begins its first round playoff series on Wednesday.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets (83-59)

The skinny: Richmond held a ten-run lead by the end of the third inning and Binghamton couldn’t recover during a 12-4 Mets loss.

The standouts:

Kyle Johnson, LF: 2-for-4 with a double

Dustin Lawley, 3B: 1-for-2 with a double and two walks

NOTES: Catcher Cam Maron, a Hicksville native, went 1-for-2 in his Double-A debut. He entered as a defensive replacement for Xorge Carrillo in the bottom of the sixth. Gavin Cecchini started and was 1-for-4 in his first game with Binghamton…Binghamton begins its first round playoff series on Wednesday.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets (76-62)

The skinny: St. Lucie didn’t play.

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats (85-51)

The skinny: Savannah struck for three runs in the sixth, which proved to be the difference in a 4-1 win over Rome.

The standouts:

Stefan Sabol, LF: 2-for-4

Luis Guillorme, SS: 2-for-4

Champ Stuart, CF: 1-for-3 with a triple and a walk

Robert Whalen, RHP: Allowed two hits in five scoreless innings, striking out one

NOTES: Savannah begins its first round playoff series on Wednesday at Asheville at 7:05 p.m.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones (42-34)

The skinny: Brooklyn beat Staten Island, 3-1, but its hopes for a Wild Card playoff berth were dashed when Connecticut engineered a come-from-behind, 9-8 victory against Lowell.

The standouts:

Jhoan Urena, 3B: 2-for-4

Casey Meisner, RHP: Allowed three hits and one walk in five scoreless innings, striking out three

Brad Wieck, LHP: Struck out three in two perfect innings of relief

NOTES: Michael Conforto, the Mets’ top pick in June’s draft, was 0-for-4 in the final game of his pro debut season. Conforto, 21, finished his first season with a .340 average, .412 on-base percentage and .459 slugging percentage in 41 games. He hit 10 doubles and three home runs, and had 16 walks and 28 strikeouts.

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Las Vegas – Clinched division

Binghamton – Clinched second playoff spot in division

St. Lucie – Eliminated

Savannah –Savannah will reach the playoffs as the first half division winner

Brooklyn – Eliminated