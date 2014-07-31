Mets daily prospect report: Michael Conforto streaking

An overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Wednesday:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: El Paso scored four runs in the final two innings to beat Las Vegas, 8-5.

The standouts:

Matt den Dekker, CF: 2-for-5 with a double

Matt Reynolds, SS: 2-for-5

NOTES: The beat goes on for den Dekker. He’s now 17-for-37 (.459) in his last 10 games with eight doubles, a home run and four walks. For the season, he’s batting .327 with a .394 on-base percentage and .531 slugging percentage. In June and July, den Dekker has 35 hits, including 18 doubles, five triples and three home runs.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Binghamton committed four errors in a 7-2 loss to New Hampshire.

The standouts:

Brandon Nimmo, CF: 2-for-5 with a triple

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: St. Lucie held off a late charge by Dunedin to win, 4-3.

The standouts:

Wilfredo Tovar, DH: 1-for-3 with a double

Cam Maron, C: 0-for-2 with two walks

L.J. Mazzilli, 2B: 2-for-4

Eudy Pina, RF: 2-for-4 with two doubles

NOTES: Tovar is 5-for-14 with two doubles, a triple and three walks since coming off the disabled list. He’s struck out only once and reached base in each of the four games. Tovar was at Binghamton before his injury, hitting .313 with a .377 OBP in 47 games. But with Dilson Herrerra currently manning second base and dominating on offense for the B-Mets, it’s unclear how long Tovar will remain with St. Lucie.

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Savannah was off

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Brooklyn scored seven runs in the second inning and cruised to a 9-4 win over Auburn.

The standouts:

Michael Conforto, LF: 3-for-3 with a walk

NOTES: Conforto, the Mets’ top selection in June’s draft, has now reached base in all 12 of his games as a pro, either by a hit or a walk. He’s batting .409 (18-for-44) with six walks and seven strikeouts. He’s drawn a walk in six of his last seven games.