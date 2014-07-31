Mets daily prospect report: Michael Conforto streaking
An overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Wednesday:
TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s
The skinny: El Paso scored four runs in the final two innings to beat Las Vegas, 8-5.
The standouts:
Matt den Dekker, CF: 2-for-5 with a double
Matt Reynolds, SS: 2-for-5
NOTES: The beat goes on for den Dekker. He’s now 17-for-37 (.459) in his last 10 games with eight doubles, a home run and four walks. For the season, he’s batting .327 with a .394 on-base percentage and .531 slugging percentage. In June and July, den Dekker has 35 hits, including 18 doubles, five triples and three home runs.
DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets
The skinny: Binghamton committed four errors in a 7-2 loss to New Hampshire.
The standouts:
Brandon Nimmo, CF: 2-for-5 with a triple
SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets
The skinny: St. Lucie held off a late charge by Dunedin to win, 4-3.
The standouts:
Wilfredo Tovar, DH: 1-for-3 with a double
Cam Maron, C: 0-for-2 with two walks
L.J. Mazzilli, 2B: 2-for-4
Eudy Pina, RF: 2-for-4 with two doubles
NOTES: Tovar is 5-for-14 with two doubles, a triple and three walks since coming off the disabled list. He’s struck out only once and reached base in each of the four games. Tovar was at Binghamton before his injury, hitting .313 with a .377 OBP in 47 games. But with Dilson Herrerra currently manning second base and dominating on offense for the B-Mets, it’s unclear how long Tovar will remain with St. Lucie.
SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats
The skinny: Savannah was off
SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones
The skinny: Brooklyn scored seven runs in the second inning and cruised to a 9-4 win over Auburn.
The standouts:
Michael Conforto, LF: 3-for-3 with a walk
NOTES: Conforto, the Mets’ top selection in June’s draft, has now reached base in all 12 of his games as a pro, either by a hit or a walk. He’s batting .409 (18-for-44) with six walks and seven strikeouts. He’s drawn a walk in six of his last seven games.