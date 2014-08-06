Mets daily prospect report: Montero dominates again

An overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Tuesday:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Rafael Montero and Chase Bradford combined to allow just one hit to Sacramento during a 3-0 Las Vegas win. Montero carried a no-hitter through four innings, but Nick Buss singled for Sacramento to lead off the bottom of the fifth.

The standouts:

Montero, RHP: Allowed one hit and two walks in eight innings, striking out 11

Matt den Dekker, CF: 2-for-4 with a walk

Cesar Puello, RF: 1-for-3 with a double and a walk

Anthony Seratelli, 2B: 2-for-3 with a walk

NOTES: Montero was dominant, throwing 73 of his 105 pitches for strikes and getting five groundouts and five flyouts in addition to his double-digit strikeouts. The righthander has been excellent in each of his last two starts, allowing four hits and four walks in 14.2 scoreless innings, striking out 17.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Binghamton held a nine-run lead heading to the bottom of the eighth, but had to hold off a late Richmond charge to escape with a 9-6 win.

The standouts:

Dilson Herrera, 2B: 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base

Brian Burgamy, 3B: 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk

Jayce Boyd, 1B: 2-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base

Wilfredo Tovar, SS: 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk

NOTES: Tyler Pill added to his string of strong starts by allowing five hits and two walks in seven scoreless innings, striking out eight. He has allowed more than three earned runs only once in his last 10 starts, pitching to a 2.94 ERA. He has 61 strikeouts and 16 walks in 64.1 innings during that span.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: St. Lucie was off.

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Charleston scored four runs in the top of the seventh to break a tie and take Game 1 of a doubleheader with Savannah, 6-2. The Sand Gnats scored the only run of Game 2 in the sixth inning, winning 1-0.

The standouts:

Matt Oberste, DH: 2-for-3 with a home run in Game 1

Colton Plaia, C: 2-for-3 in Game 2

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Brooklyn was off.