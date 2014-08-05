Mets daily prospect report: Puello looking like a platoon bat

An overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Monday:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Las Vegas finally broke through in the sixth and seventh innings, taking a four-run lead into the ninth in a 4-2 win over Sacramento.

The standouts:

Matt den Dekker, CF: 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk

Allan Dykstra, DH: 1-for-4 with a double

Andrew Brown, RF: 1-for-3 with a walk

Cesar Puello, LF: 1-for-4 with a double

NOTES: Puello has a .500 slugging percentage in 48 at-bats during July and August after posting a .324 slugging percentage in 188 at-bats through June. Puello has been excellent in 77 at-bats against lefthanders, hitting .338 with a .427 on-base percentage and a .584 slugging percentage. But he’s been dreadful against righthanders, hitting .195 with a .304 OBP and .252 slugging percentage. Puello was having a breakout season in Double-A in 2013 when he was suspended for his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal. Now, he’s looking like a platoon bat at best.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Binghamton was off.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: St. Lucie scored in five innings during a 10-4 win over Clearwater.

The standouts:

Cole Frenzel, 1B: 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks

L.J. Mazzilli, 2B; 2-for-4 with a double and a walk

Maikis De La Cruz, LF: 4-for-6 with a double

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Savannah was off.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: The Cylones scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to take a two-run lead and held off a late Connecticut charge during a 4-3 win.

The standouts:

Michael Conforto, LF: 1-for-4

Jhoan Urena, 3B: 1-for-4 with a double