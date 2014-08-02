Mets minor league rankings

1. NOAH SYNDERGAARD, RHP, Las Vegas 51s (AAA): 4.85 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 107 K, 31 BB

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2010)

“Thor” has allowed one earned run or fewer in four of his last five starts and has been dominant in his last three outings: 17.1 IP, one earned run, 20 strikeouts and five walks.



2. BRANDON NIMMO, CF, Binghamton Mets (AA): .286 BA, .413 OBP, .441 SLG, 9 HR

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2011)

Nimmo has come around in his last eight games following a rough start in Double-A. He’s 12-for-32 (.375) with three doubles, two triples and seven walks in that span.



3. KEVIN PLAWECKI, C, Las Vegas (AAA): .308 BA, .365 OBP, .469 SLG, 8 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2012)

Plawecki began his Triple-A career 1-for-15, but is 13-for-42 (.310) since with three doubles and a home run.



4. DILSON HERRERA, 2B, Binghamton (AA): .321 BA, .374 OBP, .465 SLG, 9 HR

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Colombia

Herrera has a .971 on-base plus slugging percentage in Double-A and has hit .349 (15-for-43) in his last 10 games with three home runs.



5. DOMINIC SMITH, 1B, Savannah Sand Gnats (A): .283 BA, .353 OBP, .340 SLG, 0 HR

AGE: 19 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2013)

Is just 4-for-31 in his last 10 games but has maintained his eye at the plate with 10 walks to seven strikeouts in that span.



6. RAFAEL MONTERO, RHP, Las Vegas (AAA): 3.50 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 71 K, 31 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Dominican Republic

Since a subpar MLB debut and time off for injury, Montero has lost some of his prospect shine. But he’s struck out 22 and allowed seven walks in 21.2 innings in his last five games.



7. STEVEN MATZ, LHP, Binghamton (AA): 2.60 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 99 K, 30 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 2nd round (2009)

The Long Island product has allowed three earned runs or less in five of his seven starts at Double-A.



8. AKEEL MORRIS, RHP, Savannah (A): 0.78 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 72 K, 18 BB

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 10th round (2010)

Has 10 saves this season and has allowed an earned run in just two of his 31 games.



9. MATTHEW BOWMAN, RHP, Binghamton Mets (AA): 3.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 96 K, 28 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 13th round (2012)

Bowman has allowed two earned runs or fewer in his last six starts, striking out 32 and walking 11.



10. MICHAEL CONFORTO, OF, Brooklyn (A-): .346 BA, .433 OBP, .442 SLG, 0 HR

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2014)

The 10th overall pick in June’s draft reached base via a hit or walk in his first 12 pro games and 13 of his first 14. All seven walks have come in his last nine games, a good sign of his developing eye. Is likely to advance quickly.



ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN:



11. GABRIEL YNOA, RHP, Binghamton (AA): 4.32 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 84 K, 18 BB

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: Signed out of the Dominican Republic

The results have been inconsistent in Ynoa’s first six Double-A starts, but the command is still there. He has 20 strikeouts and five walks in 32.2 innings.



12. MATT REYNOLDS, SS, Las Vegas (AAA): .343 BA, .411 OBP, .435 SLG, 3 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 2nd round (2012)

Here’s the knock on Reynolds: He’s never hit before this year. In 2013 he had a .225 average and .300 OBP and in 2012 he hit .259 with a .335 OBP. But he’s hit .324 with a .384 OBP in 39 games at Triple-A alone this season. Some extra-base power is also starting to show; Reynolds has two home runs , a triple and a double in his last seven games.



13. MATT DEN DEKKER, CF, Las Vegas (AAA): .329 BA, .399 OBP, .532 SLG, 7 HR

AGE: 26 | DRAFTED: 5th round (2010)

Hot all season, den Dekker’s July was the kind of month any player dreams of: 42-for-100 (.420) with 12 doubles, three triples and a home run. He also had a .508 OBP and .630 slugging percentage during the month. The offense has been so amazing that it’s obscured discussion of his typically elite defense.



14. WILFREDO TOVAR, 2B/SS, Binghamton (AA): .313 BA, .377 OBP, .373 SLG, 1 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Venezuela

Tovar is finally off the disabled list and was 8-for-23 with three doubles and a triple while working his way back to Binghamton. He went 0-for-5 during his first game at Double-A on Aug. 1.



15. DANIEL MUNO, SS/2B, Las Vegas (AAA): .261 BA, .379 OBP, .425 SLG, 11 HR

AGE: 25 | DRAFTED: 8th round (2011)

Muno is slumping, hitting just .200 in his last 10 games, but he’s walked seven times and struck out only six times, so he’s maintaining his strong eye.



16. L.J. MAZZILLI, 2B, St. Lucie (A+): .285 BA, .350 OBP, .428 SLG, 10 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 4th round (2013)

Batting .316 (12-for-38) in his last 10 games. After posting a .958 OPS in June, Mazzilli had a .714 OPS in July.

17. CAM MARON, C, St. Lucie (A+): .280 BA, .393 OBP, .371 SLG, 3 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 34th round (2009)

A Huntington native who went to Hicksville High School, Maron has a .400 OBP in his last 10 games.



18. MARCOS MOLINA, RHP, Brooklyn (A-): 1.30 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 41 K, 10 BB

AGE: 19 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Dominican Republic

Molina hasn’t allowed more than two earned runs in any of his seven starts this season and has struck out at least seven during three starts.



19. GAVIN CECCHINI, SS, St. Lucie (A+): .238 BA, .309 OBP, .356 SLG, 5 HR

AGE: 20 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2012)

Cecchini went 15-for-92 (.163) in July. Think he’s glad that month is over? Cecchini was 2-for-3 on Aug. 1. He possesses raw athleticism, but his eye is below average at the plate.



20. ROBERT GSELLMAN, RHP, Savannah (A): 2.63 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 77 K, 28 BB

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 13th round (2011)

Gsellman has looked dominant during his last two starts: 14.2 innings, 12 hits, two walks, 16 strikeouts and two earned runs.



21. ALLAN DYKSTRA, 1B, Las Vegas (AAA): .277 BA, .426 OBP, .516 SLG, 15 HR

AGE: 27 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2008)

Dykstra – no relation to Lenny – has three home runs in his last nine games.



22. KYLE JOHNSON, LF/CF, Binghamton (AA): .265 BA, .348 OBP, .391 SLG, 4 HR

AGE: 24 | DRAFTED: 25th round (2012)

Johnson is in an 0-for-10 slump during his last three games with an at-bat, but has walked twice. Mets acquired him for Collin Cowgill.



23. JACK LEATHERSICH, LHP, Binghamton (AA): 3.00 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 78 K, 19 BB

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 5th round (2011)

Leathersich has lowered his walks per nine innings to 3.8, the best rate he’s had since throwing 12.1 innings during his rookie 2011 season. At the same time, he’s managed to remain a dominant strikeout pitcher, with his 15.6 strikeouts per nine innings above his 15.3 strikeouts per nine rate.



24. JEFF MCNEIL, 3B, St. Lucie (A+): .304 BA, .375 OBP, .420 SLG, 3 HR

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 12th round (2013)

McNeil batted .138 with a .194 OBP in eight June games following a promotion to St. Lucie. He’s improved in July, hitting .272 with a .352 OBP.



25. JHOAN URENA, 3B, Brooklyn (A-): .286 BA, .345 OBP, .407 SLG, 3 HR

AGE: 19 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Dominican Republic

In 84 at-bats with runners on base, Urena is hitting .310 with a .351 OBP. He’s struck out only 12 times in those situations.



26. ZACK THORNTON, RHP, Las Vegas (AAA): 3.57 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 62 K, 18 BB

AGE: 26 | DRAFTED: 23rd round (2010)

Thornton had a 5.08 ERA in May and June as he adjusted to the Pacific Coast League following his trade to the Mets system in the Ike Davis deal. But Thornton had a 1.88 ERA in July and is beginning to show the excellent control that made him an intriguing bullpen piece.



27. BLAKE TAYLOR, LHP, Kingsport Mets (Rk): 2.52 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 18 K, 14 BB

AGE: 17 | DRAFTED: 2nd round (2013)

In 46 innings since he’s been drafted, Taylor has allowed just 20 hits. But he’s walked 23. Was the Player To Be Named Later in the Ike Davis trade.



28. ROBERT COLES, RHP, St. Lucie (A+): 2.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 43 K, 13 BB

AGE: 22 | DRAFTED: 28th round (2013)

The reliever has 12 saves, 11 with Savannah. Since a promotion to St. Lucie, his control has been shaky; he has 11 strikeouts and eight walks in 13.1 innings.



29. LOGAN VERRETT, RHP, Las Vegas (AAA): 4.79 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 87 K, 25 BB

AGE: 24 | DRAFTED: 3rd round (2011)

Verrett has displayed control, but he isn’t dominating and allows far too many hits this season: 166 in 124 innings. This is the first year his hits allowed have exceeded his innings pitched.



30. JAYCE BOYD, 1B, Binghamton (AA): .275 BA, .359 OBP, .380 SLG, 6 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: 6th round (2012)

Boyd is 12-for-35 (.343) in his last 10 games with a .419 OBP and two home runs.

31. CESAR PUELLO, LF/RF, Las Vegas (AAA): .237 BA, .343 OBP, .355 SLG, 4 HR

AGE: 23 | DRAFTED: Signed out of Dominican Republic

Puello was having a breakout season in 2013 before he was suspended for his involvement with the Biogenesis investigation. His power has taken a big step back this season, but he has a .273 average and .429 OBP in his last 10 games.



33. MICHAEL FULMER, RHP, St. Lucie (A+): 4.06 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 74 K, 28 BB

AGE: 21 | DRAFTED: 1st round (2011)

Has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his last 10 starts. He has a 3.04 ERA during that span.



THE TEAMS

LAS VEGAS 51s, Pacific Coast League (AAA): Record: 63-52, 1st place. Last week: 3-3



BINGHAMTON METS, Eastern League (AA): Record: 66-46, 2nd place. Last week: 3-3

ST. LUCIE METS, Florida State League (A+): Record: 60-47, 3rd place. Last week: 3-3

SAVANNAH SAND GNATS, South Atlantic League (A): Record: 67-38, 2nd place. Last week: 2-3

BROOKLYN CYCLONES, New York/Penn League (A-): Record: 25-23, 2nd place. Last week: 5-0