Mets minor league report

Here's a look at the top Mets minor league players and teams (all stats through Friday night's games):



1. TRAVIS D’ARNAUD, C, Las Vegas 51s (AAA): .458 BA, .500 OBP, .958 SLG, 6 HR

Since his demotion, d’Arnaud has 22 hits, six doubles and six home runs.

2. NOAH SYNDERGAARD, RHP, Las Vegas 51s (AAA): 4.78 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 60 K, 20 BB

“Thor” has had a rough experience in AAA. His last start: 4 innings, 7 hits, four runs.

3. BRANDON NIMMO, CF, Binghamton Mets (AA): .318 BA, .448 OBP, .451 SLG, 4 HR

The 2011 first-round selection was promoted to Double-A this week.

4. KEVIN PLAWECKI, C, Binghamton Mets (AA): .326 BA, .369 OBP, .488 SLG, 6 HR

In his last 10 games, Plawecki is 11-for-38, but with just two extra-base hits.

5. DILSON HERRERA, 2B, Binghamton Mets (AA): .315 BA, .361 OBP, .414 SLG, 3 HR

The PTBNL in the Buck/Byrd trade, Herrera is 5-for-9 since a promotion to Double-A this week.

6. RAFAEL MONTERO, RHP, Las Vegas 51s (AAA): 3.75 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 49 K, 24 BB

Montero is on the disabled list with a strained oblique.

7. STEVEN MATZ, LHP, Binghamton Mets (AA): 2.21 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 62 K, 21 BB

The Stony Brook native who graduated from Ward Melville was promoted to Double-A.

8. AKEEL MORRIS, RHP, Savannah Sand Gnats (A): 0.28 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 50 K, 12 BB

The dominating righty has 20 strikeouts and just two walks in his last 14 innings.

9. DOMINIC SMITH, 1B, Savannah Sand Gnats (A): .269 BA, .338 OBP, .314 SLG, 0 HR

Smith has been hot of late. In his last 10 games, he’s hitting .368 with a .474 slugging percentage.

10. GABRIEL YNOA, RHP, St. Lucie Mets (A+): 4.20 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 59 K, 13 BB

In his last seven games, Ynoa has struck out 42 and walked just two in 44.1 innings.



OUTSIDE LOOKING IN



Matthew Bowman, RHP, Binghamton; L.J. Mazzilli, 2B, Savannah; Gavin Cecchini, SS, Savannah; Cam Maron, C, St. Lucie; Robert Gsellman, RHP, Savannah; Allan Dykstra, 1B, Las Vegas; Kyle Johnson, LF/CF, Binghamton; Jeff McNeil, 3B, Savannah; Logan Verrett, RHP, Las Vegas; Zack Thornton, RHP, Las Vegas; Robert Coles, RHP, Savannah; Matt Reynolds, SS, Las Vegas; Luis Cessa, RHP, St. Lucie; Jack Leathersich, LHP, Binghamton; Jayce Boyd, 1B, Binghamton; Wilfredo Tovar, 2B/SS, Binghamton; Cesar Puello, LF/RF, Las Vegas; Blake Taylor, LHP; Michael Fulmer, RHP, St. Lucie.

THE TEAMS

LAS VEGAS 51s, Pacific Coast League (AAA): Record: 45-30, 1st place. Last week: 4-2

BINGHAMTON METS, Eastern League (AA): Record: 42-31, 2nd place. Last week: 4-1



ST. LUCIE METS, Florida State League (A+): Record: 41-29, T-1st place. Last week: 3-0



SAVANNAH SAND GNATS, South Atlantic League (A): Record: 45-23, 1st place. Last week: 1-2



BROOKLYN CYCLONES, New York/Penn League (A-): Record: 6-2, 1st place. Last week: 3-2