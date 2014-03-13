Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen apologizes for slur

Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen on Wednesday night issued an apology for an apparent racial slur he said in the team’s locker room on Monday.

Warthen, in a statement released by the team, apologized for calling pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka’s interpreter a racial slur while the interpreter was conducting an interview with an Asian-American reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

“I apologize for the thoughtless remarks that I made in the clubhouse,” Warthen said. “They were a poor attempt at humor but were wrong and inappropriate in any setting. I am very sorry.”

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson also apologized via statement.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I apologize for the insensitive remarks made by of one of our staff members,” he said. “The remarks were offensive and inappropriate and the organization is very sorry.”

Warthen, 61, has been the Mets pitching coach since 2008.

According to a first-person report on the Wall Street Journal’s web site, reporter Stu Woo was “startled” and “surprised” when he heard how Warthen referred to Matsuzaka’s Japanese-American interpreter, Jeff Cutler.

Woo wrote that he asked Cutler on Tuesday if he was offended by Warthen’s comment. Cutler said he was not. Woo also wrote that Warthen did not appear at a planned meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss the incident.