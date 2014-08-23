Mets prospect rankings

1. NOAH SYNDERGAARD, RHP, Las Vegas (AAA): 4.85 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 135 K, 41 BB

Following a string of six starts in which he allowed three earned runs or less, Syndergaard gave up five earned runs and eight hits in six innings on Friday.

2. DILSON HERRERA, 2B, Binghamton (AA): .346 BA, .415 OBP, .579 SLG, 9 HR

The youngest player in the Eastern League at 20 years and five months, Herrera leads all current players in average, is second in OBP and fourth in slugging (minimum 200 plate appearances).

3. KEVIN PLAWECKI, C, Las Vegas (AAA): .283 BA, .355 OBP, .402 SLG, 3 HR

Following a 2-for-23 start to his Triple-A career, Plawecki is 34-for-104 (.326).

4. STEVEN MATZ, LHP, Binghamton (AA): 2.27 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 115 K, 35 BB

In 10 Double-A starts, Long Island native Matz has allowed two or fewer earned runs seven times.

5. BRANDON NIMMO, CF, Binghamton (AA): .284 BA, .406 OBP, .440 SLG, 6 HR

Nimmo’s .178 isolated slugging his higher at Binghamton than it was at St. Lucie earlier this season, but a depressed .240 average in Binghamton has kept his overall stats looking pedestrian.

6. MATTHEW BOWMAN, RHP, Las Vegas (AAA): 2.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 118 K, 32 BB

In five starts at Triple-A, Bowman has excelled with a 1.74 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 26 strikeouts and five walks in 31 innings.

7. DOMINIC SMITH, 1B, Savannah (A): .272 BA, .343 OBP, .336 SLG, 1 HR

In his last 23 games, Smith has walked (13) as often as he’s struck out (13).

8. MICHAEL CONFORTO, OF, Brooklyn (A-): .314 BA, .407 OBP, .424 SLG, 2 HR

Conforto has reached base via a hit or a walk in 26 of his 32 career games.

9. MATT REYNOLDS, SS, Las Vegas (AAA): .352 BA, .417 OBP, .465 SLG, 6 HR

During his current six-game hit streak, Reynolds is 13-for-26 (.500).

10. AKEEL MORRIS, RHP, Savannah (A): 0.67 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 85 K, 21 BB

Morris has 15 saves and has allowed an earned run in just two of his 38 games.

THE TEAMS:

LAS VEGAS 51s (AAA): 75-60, 1st place. Last week: 3-4

BINGHAMTON METS (AA): 79-52, 2nd place. Last week: 5-2

ST. LUCIE METS (A+): 70-59, 4th place. Last week: 2-5

SAVANNAH SAND GNATS (A): 82-45, 2nd place. Last week: 3-3

BROOKLYN CYCLONES (A-): 37-29, 2nd place. Last week: 4-1