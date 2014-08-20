Mets prospect report: LI's Maron runs on-base streak to 29 games

Here’s an overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Tuesday:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: The 51s scored six runs in the top of the second inning and never trailed during a 10-4 win over Omaha. Carlos Peguero hit two home runs for Omaha, a Kansas City Royals affiliate, giving him 27 for the season.

The standouts:

Matt Reynolds, SS: 3-for-5 with a stolen base

Josh Satin, 3B: 3-for-4 with a double and a walk

Kevin Plawecki, C: 2-for-5

Daniel Muno, 2B: 3-for-4 with a home run and a stolen base

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Eerie struck for six runs in the bottom of the fourth and didn’t yield a run to Binghamton as the Mets lost, 7-0.

The standouts:

Brandon Nimmo, CF: 1-for-5 with a double

Dilson Herrera, 2B: 2-for-4 with a double

Wilfredo Tovar, SS: 2-for-4

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: The Mets scored six runs in the top of the eighth to tie the score, but Charlotte tacked on three runs in the bottom of the inning for the final margin of victory during an 11-8 win over St. Lucie.

The standouts:

L.J. Mazzilli, 2B: 2-for-5

Cam Maron, C: 1-for-4 with a walk

Gavin Cecchini, SS: 1-for-4 with a walk

Eudy Pina, RF: 2-for-4

NOTES: Maron, a Long Island native who lived in Hicksville, has an excellent eye at the plate. He has 59 walks to 66 strikeouts this season and has reached base via a hit or a walk in 84 of his 90 games. Since July 5, he’s reached on a hit or walk in all 29 of his games. During the streak, he’s batting .303 (30-for-99) with a .425 on-base percentage.

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Savannah scored multiple runs in four different innings during an 11-3 win over Rome.

The standouts:

Yeixon Ruiz, SS: 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk and a stolen base

Champ Stuart, CF: 2-for-6 with a double, a triple and a stolen base

Dominic Smith, 1B: 2-for-6

Victor Cruzado, RF: 3-for-5 with a home run

Patrick Biondi, LF: 3-for-5

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Brooklyn was off.