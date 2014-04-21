Mets prospects update

Here’s an alphabetical look at how some of the Mets’ more notable and interesting prospects are faring in the minors (all stats as of the afternoon of April 21):

Vic Black, 25, RHP

One of the last cuts in Mets’ camp this year, his lack of control kicked him off the major league roster. He hasn’t rediscovered it in Triple-A. Has walked seven (also struck out six) in 6.1 IP. Don’t be fooled by the 0.00 ERA.

Jacob deGrom, 25 RHP

Has struck out 21 and walked six in 23 innings (four starts) at Triple-A Las Vegas. Despite the offensive powerhouse that is the Pacific Coast League, deGrom has allowed just 16 hits and only one home run. He has a 1.57 ERA.

Matt Bowman, 22, RHP

He’s not listed in either Baseball HQ’s Minor League Baseball Analyst or the Baseball America Prospect Handbook, but Bowman is off to a solid start at Double-A Binghamton this season with 15 strikeouts, two walks and seven hits allowed in 12 innings (two starts). He had a 3.05 ERA (127 innings) in 2013 while pitching at two levels of Single-A. In 168.1 minor league innings, he has 161 strikeouts, 39 walks, a 1.08 WHIP and a 2.78 ERA.

Dilson Herrera, 20, 2B

A second baseman acquired in the trade that sent Marlon Byrd and John Buck to Pittsburgh. He’s batting .338 with a .387 on-base percentage and .456 slugging percentage in 16 games (76 plate appearances) at Single-A St. Lucie.

Cam Maron, 23, C

A Long Island product, Maron has always been viewed as a hard worker and good receiver and seems to be progressing with the bat in his second stint at Single-A St. Lucie (played 84 games there last year). Maron has a .269 average and .367 OBP. In 1,154 minor league plate appearances, Maron owns a career .386 OBP.

Steven Matz, 22, LHP

The Ward Melville grad has struck out 17 and walked three in 18 innings at Single-A St. Lucie. He has an 0.94 WHIP and 2.00 ERA.

Rafael Montero, 23, RHP

Montero has struck out 24 in 21.1 innings (four games), walking six. He has a 1.12 WHIP and 3.80 ERA at Triple-A.

Akeel Morris, 21, RHP

He has 16 (that’s SIXTEEN) strikeouts and six walks in 8.2 innings pitched (four games) at Single-A Savannah. Has allowed just a single hit. In 168 minor league innings, he’s struck out 215.

Brandon Nimmo, 21, CF

The outfielder is batting .381 with a .480 OBP and .508 slugging percentage in 16 games (75 plate appearances) at Single-A St. Lucie.

Cesar Puello, 23, RF

The power-hitting outfielder was suspended last season due to his involvement with the Biogenesis scandal. He has yet to find his stroke this year. Puello has just two extra-base hits (both doubles) in 57 at-bats and is hitting .228 overall.

Noah Syndergaard, 21, RHP

Syndergaard has gotten off to a rough start at Triple-A, posting a 1.55 WHIP and 4.95 ERA. In 20 innings (four games), he’s walked eight and struck out only 15, allowing 23 hits.