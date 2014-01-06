Mets sign catcher Taylor Teagarden to minor-league deal

The Mets have signed catcher Taylor Teagarden to a minor-league deal with an invitation to major league spring training, the team announced Monday.

The 30-year-old has played in just 163 games over the course of six seasons in MLB with the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. He's a career .206 hitter with a .266 OBP, 20 home runs and 63 RBIs.

Teagarden will likely compete with Anthony Recker for the Mets backup catcher role with Travis d'Arnaud getting the starting nod.