Mets, Yankees games rained out

Faced with an awful weather forecast, the Yankees postponed Wednesday night’s game against the Mariners.

The game has been rescheduled for Monday, June 2 at 7:05 p.m.

There was no immediate word on how the postponement would impact the club’s rotations.

David Phelps, filling in for the suspended Michael Pineda, was scheduled to face Seattle’s Roenis Elias (1-2, 3.54) Wednesday night.

Thursday night, Hiroki Kuroda (2-2, 5.28) is scheduled to take on Mariners’ ace Felix Hernandez (3-1, 2.40).

The Mets will have to wait another day to continue their assault on the Phillies.

The Mets' game has been rescheduled for June 2. The Mets won, 6-1, on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

With Cody Derespina