Before focusing fully on the offseason and 2025 Mets, let’s take one more thorough look back at the season-saving, drama-bringing, fun-loving and fun-to-watch group that fell just two wins short of the World Series.

By now, you know the story: The Mets looked like toast by the end of May, turned it around in June and July, made a few additions at the trade deadline and qualified for the postseason on the final day of the regular season. They batted an absurd .800 or so on free agents from last offseason, got an MVP-caliber season from Francisco Lindor, had a utility infielder who also is a Latin pop star and in a stretch of about a week and a half enjoyed three of the most iconic moments/home runs in recent franchise history.

Altogether, the Mets had a heck of a year — the most memorable and enjoyable, probably, of any since the organization’s most recent World Series championship in 1986.

So let’s say so long by grading these 2024 Mets. You won’t be surprised, given the quality of their season overall, that many get good marks on an individual level. All grades are on a curve and based on that persons’ performance, role, expectations and development. Those with minimal sample sizes get an incomplete.

Manager, Carlos Mendoza

Big success in his rookie year. Players like him, he pushed the right buttons and his explanations of decisions almost always made sense.

Grade: A

Luisangel Acuna, IF/OF

He underwhelmed in Triple-A all year but looked electric in his first taste of the majors, making him a fascinating 2025 wild card.

Grade: B-

Pete Alonso, 1B

This wasn’t the season he wanted heading into free agency. But he was still very productive, recording 34 HRs and 88 RBIs.

Grade: B

Francisco Alvarez, C

A thumb injury and middling offense put a damper on his sophomore season. He’ll be only 23 next year.

Grade: C+

Harrison Bader, CF

He stayed healthy, played good defense and even hit a bit. That was all the Mets were looking for.

Grade: B

Brett Baty, 3B/2B

He lost the third-base gig for a second year in a row and started learning second. His future is uncertain.

Grade: D

Paul Blackburn, SP

He got into only five games after coming over from the Athletics but could be a useful piece next year.

Grade: INC

Jose Butto, RP/SP

The starter-turned-reliever was a key bullpen piece but seemed to tire late. His future role is TBD but could go either way.

Grade: B

Edwin Diaz, RP

His brutal May loomed large when the Mets barely made the playoffs. What if 2022 was his peak?

Grade: C+

Reed Garrett, RP

In his first full season in the majors, he became a genuine late-inning option. The Mets hope to get more of that.

Grade: B+

Jose Iglesias, IF

Ridiculously productive at the plate and so smooth in the field, he also helped changed the atmosphere with his “OMG” song.

Grade: A

Francisco Lindor, SS

He would be the NL MVP if Shohei Ohtani hadn't had a historically good year. And he seemed to come into his own as a leader.

Grade: A

Starling Marte, RF

Early extreme defensive issues (plus his offense) got better down the stretch. His four-year deal still looks a year too long.

Grade: B-

J.D. Martinez, DH

His mythos as a hitting whisperer was real. But he looked his age at the plate.

Grade: B-

Sean Manaea, SP

His season was better than any realistic best-case scenario. He carried the Mets’ rotation until he ran out of gas in mid-October.

Grade: A

Phil Maton, RP

Blame overuse for his late skid. He helped stabilize — and save — the bullpen in July and August.

Grade: B+

Jeff McNeil, 2B/OF

An ugly first half almost was erased by a great second half, until a broken wrist cost him a month-plus.

Grade: C+

Tylor Megill, SP

He was injured and ineffective for most of the season, then really good in September. An enigma he remains.

Grade: B-

Brandon Nimmo, OF

He had a down (but still solid) year offensively but more than ever is an important voice and leader in the clubhouse.

Grade: B+

Adam Ottavino, RP

Even after he was demoted to a mop-up role, he remained an important veteran voice for the pitchers.

Grade: C-

David Peterson, SP

That hip surgery last offseason seemed to work wonders. His confidence shot up after getting early results. He deserves a rotation spot next year.

Grade: A

Jose Quintana, SP

Some team will want the free agent after a strong and healthy 2024. That was no sure thing at the outset.

Grade: A-

Christian Scott, SP

After debuting as the Mets’ top pitching prospect, he started nine games before needing Tommy John surgery.

Grade: INC

Kodai Senga, SP

His lengthy rehab periods mystified Mets officials. It’s hard to count on him as a No. 1 pitcher going into next year.

Grade: INC

Luis Severino, SP

With his first full and effective season since 2018, he revitalized his career. A great personality to have around.

Grade: B+

Ryne Stanek, RP

Early struggles became late dominance after he joined the Mets at the trade deadline. He was a reason they advanced as far as they did.

Grade: B+

Tyrone Taylor, OF

Every team needs a fourth outfielder like him: great defense, some pop, upbeat. He was exactly what they wanted in that role.

Grade: A-

Luis Torrens, C

His extremely high success rate against would-be base-stealers probably isn’t sustainable, but he’s a decent backup.

Grade: B

Mark Vientos, 3B

Major mental fortitude helped him to a breakout year. If he can do it again, the Mets have a star.

Grade: A

Jesse Winker, OF/DH

He fell off after the Mets got him from the Nationals, but he had some big moments, including in October.

Grade: B-

Danny Young, RP

The minor-league signee seems worth keeping, if not as the top lefthander role he got wedged into down the stretch.

Grade: B