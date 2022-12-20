Adam Ottavino, Mets agree to two-year deal, reports say

Adam Ottavino appears to be headed back to the Mets.

The Mets and Ottavino on Tuesday agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal, according to multiple reports, bringing the righthanded reliever back into a newly fortified Mets bullpen.

The deal includes an opt-out after 2023 and a potential $1 million in performance bonuses each season, according to the reports.

Ottavino, 37, went 6-3 with a 2.06 ERA and three saves last season as a setup man in front of All-Star closer Edwin Diaz.

It's the Mets' latest move to strengthen the back end of their bullpen. The team signed Diaz to a five-year, $102 million deal on Nov. 9, then added veteran reliever David Robertson on a one-year, $10 million contract on Dec. 9.