SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Adam Ottavino, Mets agree to two-year deal, reports say

Adam Ottavino of the Mets pitches during the eighth inning against the Padres...

Adam Ottavino of the Mets pitches during the eighth inning against the Padres in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Round at Citi Field on Oct. 8. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday Staff

Adam Ottavino appears to be headed back to the Mets.

The Mets and Ottavino on Tuesday agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal, according to multiple reports, bringing the righthanded reliever back into a newly fortified Mets bullpen.

The deal includes an opt-out after 2023 and a potential $1 million in performance bonuses each season, according to the reports.

Ottavino, 37, went 6-3 with a 2.06 ERA and three saves last season as a setup man in front of All-Star closer Edwin Diaz.

It's the Mets' latest move to strengthen the back end of their bullpen. The team signed Diaz to a five-year, $102 million deal on Nov. 9, then added veteran reliever David Robertson on a one-year, $10 million contract on Dec. 9.

By Newsday Staff

More Mets headlines

Didn't find what you were looking for?