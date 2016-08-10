Another chance for Mets to acquire Carlos Gomez

Could Carlos Gomez end up back on the Mets after all?

Gomez, whom the Mets almost acquired at last year’s trade deadline before the deal with the Brewers fell through and they ended up with Yoenis Cespedes, was designated for assignment by the Astros on Wednesday, meaning Houston has up to 10 days to trade or release him.

The Mets are in need of a righthanded-hitting centerfielder with Juan Lagares on the disabled list after thumb surgery. And Gomez, who started his career with the Mets in 2007, would certainly cost less in a trade than the Mets were prepared to pay last July 29.

Back then, the Mets had agreed to trade Zack Wheeler and Wilmer Flores to Milwaukee for Gomez. Flores cried during the game when he heard about the impending deal. But the Mets’ concerns about Gomez’s hip from the medical reports the teams exchanged scuttled the deal.

The Mets pivoted and traded for Cespedes, who led them to the World Series. Gomez was eventually traded to Houston and homered in the Astros’ wild-card game win over the Yankees.

But this season, Gomez is batting .210 with five home runs and 29 RBIs. The 30-year-old is making $9 million this season and will be a free agent when it ends.

“It’s not a secret that I’m not doing my job, and I’m really disappointed in myself,” Gomez told MLB.com on Wednesday.

According to a source, the Mets are not terribly interested in a reunion with Gomez, who appears to have slipped greatly since his All-Star seasons of 2013 and 2014.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson declined to comment on Gomez because he is still the property of the Astros.