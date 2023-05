Former Mets pitcher and "Generation K" star Bill Pulsipher spoke with NewsdayTV's Laura Albanese about battling mental health issues. Pulsipher will be throwing out the first pitch at Citi Field as the Mets honor mental health awareness. Credit: Laura Albanese; Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara; Paul Bereswill, Joseph D. Sullivan; AP Photo/James A. Finley