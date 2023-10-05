Billy Eppler resigns as Mets general manager

Billy Eppler has resigned as Mets general manager, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

In a statement issued by the team, Eppler said he wanted new team president David Stearns "to have a clean slate and that meant me stepping down. I hope for nothing but the best for the entire Mets organization.”

Eppler joined the Mets following the 2021 season. The Mets went 176-148 in two seasons with Eppler at the helm, including a 101-win season and playoff berth in 2022, but with Stearns now heading up the team's baseball operations it was unclear how long Eppler would remain with the organization.

“We accepted Billy’s resignation today as he decided it is in everyone’s best interest to fully hand over the leadership of Baseball Operations to David Stearns," Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a statement issued by the team. "On behalf of the Mets organization, we wish him all the best.”