David Stearns notes his Mets fandom as he takes over president of baseball operations

Steve Cohen finally introduced Monday the hire he waited three years to make: David Stearns as the Mets’ first president of baseball operations.

Stearns, a Manhattan native who ran the Brewers for seven seasons, began talking with Cohen about the job in mid-August, when his Milwaukee contract allowed him to talk to other clubs, and agreed to take the job in mid-September.

Cohen first sought to speak with Stearns about joining the Mets in 2020, when he bought the team. Brewers owner Mark Attanasio didn’t allow it, as was his right since Stearns was under contract.

“I’m really excited by this,” Cohen said. “I’ve been really patient looking for the right person. As David and I got to know each other, it’s clear we were aligned in our thinking. We get along very well.”

At his introductory news conference Monday afternoon, Stearns made sure to highlight his Mets fan bona fides from childhood, including sneaking into Shea Stadium “a few times.”

“I’ve ridden the roller coaster of disappointment and hope along with every other Mets fan,” Stearns said, noting separately, “it’s meaningful for me that our kids get to grow up Mets fans now.”

Stearns also said that he was aware of trade rumors involving Pete Alonso in recent months but tried to put an end to that.

“I expect Pete to be the Opening Day first baseman next year,” he said.

Stearns, 38, graduated from Harvard with a degree in political science in 2007 and interned with the Mets in 2008. Then he worked for MLB as the manager of labor relations (2008-11), with Cleveland as director of baseball operations (2012) and Houston as assistant general manager (2013-15) before moving to Milwaukee.