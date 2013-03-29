Bobby Valentine hired by SNY as Mets television analyst

It still is slightly more than three months before former Mets manager Bobby Valentine will officially become Sacred Heart University's athletic director, what the school called an "out of the box" hiring.

So in the meantime, Valentine, 62, has signed up to make 12 to 15 appearances on SNY as part of the Mets' television analyst team. That agreement was officially announced Thursday and is apart from Valentine's third job, as an NBC Sports radio commentator.

"I like being busy," Valentine said. "Get up early, go to bed late. That's what it's all about. This seemed like a nice way to watch a ballgame."

He guessed that his parents "put me on the path" toward simultaneous, wide-ranging activity.

"I was competing in international dance competition the same week as playing in Babe Ruth League regional championships as a kid," he said. "I was in the school class plays the same week as the high school championship football game.

"It's all I know; let's put it that way."

He first tried TV work in 1980, shortly after the last of his 10 years as a major-league player and before 16 years of managing the Texas Rangers, Mets and Boston Red Sox, and eight more in Japan.

"I think all of life's experiences blend together if you allow them to, if you're open enough to take on challenges," he said. "I see as a blank canvas."

And, working mostly with former pitcher Bobby Ojeda on SNY, "I'll just try to give the lefty a little idea of what happened and what might happen.

"And who knows what will happen during a rain delay."